The budget session of Parliament will continue till April 6, economic survey will be presented after the President's address

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Budget session of Parliament from today, President Draupadi Murmu will address the Parliament for the first time, the session will start at 11 am with the speech of President Draupadi Murmu during the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall.