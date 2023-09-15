trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662953
The colonel disconnected the phone while talking. The call never came again.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter update: Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was martyred in the terrorist attack in Anantnag, was cremated with full respect today. After talking to his family members, I came to know such a thing that you will say how dedicated Manpreet was to the country before his martyrdom, when he reached Anantnag for the encounter, his wife called him and the colonel interrupted him while he was talking. and asked to talk to his wife later, but the call never came.
