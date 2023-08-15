trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649453
The country is celebrating the festival of independence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Attari-Wagah Border: The country is celebrating the festival of independence. On this occasion, watch Hindustan Ka Dum from Attari border. Beating Retreat Ceremony

The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
play icon2:5
The enthusiasm of the soldiers was high on the Attari border on Independence Day!
Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar
play icon1:49
Tiranga hoisted at Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
play icon1:27
Smugglers are up in spirits under good governance! SHO was shot
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
play icon1:12
'Modi' was thundering on the Red Fort! guns fired suddenly
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News
play icon4:9
Live report from Wagah border on Zee News

