The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Encounter News: Today is the last rites of Ashish, who was martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. The mortal remains of martyr Major Ashish have reached his native village Panipat.
