The culprit of 288 deaths has been traced! Railway Minister said – the investigation is complete

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given a big statement on Odisha Train Accident. The Railway Minister said that we have come to know the reason for the accident. Its investigation has been completed. The report will be submitted soon.

Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Recovering Survivors
1:27
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Recovering Survivors
3 questions to Congress government on Balasore train, asked- Will PM take the resignation of Railway Minister?
5:58
3 questions to Congress government on Balasore train, asked- Will PM take the resignation of Railway Minister?
Odisha Train Accident: 'Electronic Interlocking' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Root Cause Of Train Accident
1:37
Odisha Train Accident: 'Electronic Interlocking' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Root Cause Of Train Accident
Odisha Train Accident: ‘Root Cause’ Identified; Railway Minister Update On Debris And Track Laying'
3:22
Odisha Train Accident: ‘Root Cause’ Identified; Railway Minister Update On Debris And Track Laying'
Petition filed in SC on Balasore accident, demand for court-monitored investigation
4:8
Petition filed in SC on Balasore accident, demand for court-monitored investigation

