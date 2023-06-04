NewsVideos
The culprit of the Odisha train accident has been traced, Railway Minister said a big thing

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given a big statement on Odisha Train Accident. The Railway Minister said that we have come to know the reason for the accident. Its investigation has been completed. The report will be submitted soon.

