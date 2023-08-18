trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650338
The dog went for a walk in Indore..the security guard opened fire

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
From Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a guard opened fire due to a minor dispute ... 2 people were killed and 8 people were injured in the firing ... After that the security guard opened fire with a licensed gun... in which 8 people were shot, after which 2 people died and 6 were injured.

