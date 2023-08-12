trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648231
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated after the news of the bomb.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Bomb Threat: The Eiffel Tower in Paris has been evacuated. After the news of the bomb, the Eiffel Tower has been evacuated keeping in view the security.

All Videos

Situation worsened due to floods across the country, bridges washed away, roads full of water
play icon5:10
Situation worsened due to floods across the country, bridges washed away, roads full of water
Perseid meteor shower begins peaking as celestial spectacle
play icon2:4
Perseid meteor shower begins peaking as celestial spectacle
On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan, across the opposition-government, Adhir will go to SC
play icon1:54
On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan, across the opposition-government, Adhir will go to SC
China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space
play icon0:54
China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial
play icon14:45
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial

Trending Videos

Situation worsened due to floods across the country, bridges washed away, roads full of water
play icon5:10
Situation worsened due to floods across the country, bridges washed away, roads full of water
Perseid meteor shower begins peaking as celestial spectacle
play icon2:4
Perseid meteor shower begins peaking as celestial spectacle
On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan, across the opposition-government, Adhir will go to SC
play icon1:54
On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan, across the opposition-government, Adhir will go to SC
China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space
play icon0:54
China-America kept watching! India took another strong step in space
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial
play icon14:45
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial
Breaking News,Eiffel Tower Evacuated,Eiffel Tower Bomb Threat,Paris,Bomb threat,