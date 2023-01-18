NewsVideos
The eldest member of BTS, Jin shares first official pictures after joining military service

|Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
BTS' eldest member Jin has shared pictures and a message for fans for the first time after he joined the South Korean military. Taking to Weverse on Wednesday Jin posted his pictures including selfies. In a photo, Jin is seen in his uniform as he stood with his arms on his sides. The singer also wore a mask. The eldest member of BTS, Jin shares first official pictures after joining military service

