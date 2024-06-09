Advertisement
The final list of PM Modi's cabinet is ready

Sonam|Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
The list of the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to take oath as PM, is almost ready. After PM Modi takes oath, the cabinet ministers will also be announced.

What is the truth behind the rigging in NEET exam
What is the truth behind the rigging in NEET exam
Taak Thok Ke: First photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan
Taak Thok Ke: First photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan
What did Alakh Pandey say on NEET result controversy?
What did Alakh Pandey say on NEET result controversy?
Who will be included in Modi cabinet from Bihar?
Who will be included in Modi cabinet from Bihar?
Zee News campaign had a big impact on NEET
Zee News campaign had a big impact on NEET

