The final list of PM Modi's cabinet is ready
Sonam
|
Updated:
Jun 09, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Follow Us
The list of the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to take oath as PM, is almost ready. After PM Modi takes oath, the cabinet ministers will also be announced.
