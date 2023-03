videoDetails

| Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

The float festival in Tamil Nadu draws a large following to Madurai | Zee News English Hundreds of devotees thronged the Poigaikaraipatti Teppakulam in Madurai to witness the float festival of Lord Sundararaja Perumal. The Masi Teppam festival at Kallazhagar Temple attracted a huge crowd of devotees as Lord Kallazhagar floated on a brimming tank.