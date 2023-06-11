NewsVideos
videoDetails

The forests of Uttarakhand are burning, why is the forest fire getting uncontrollable?

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
The forests in Uttarakhand are once again in the grip of fire. The worrying thing is that even in the Wild Life Reserve area, the forest department is not able to control the fire. In the last 24 hours, incidents of arson have come to light in many places.

All Videos

WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
7:8
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’
1:26
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’

Trending Videos

10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
7:8
Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
1:26
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’
Uttarakhand forest fire,Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand fire,Forest fire in Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand news,Uttarakhand fires,Uttarakhand forest fires,uttarakhand forest,uttarakhand forest fire news,uttarkhand forest fires,fire in uttarakhand forests,Uttarakhand crisis,forest fire in india,uttarakhand forest fire case study,forest fires in uttarakhand,latest news in english,uttarakhand fire latest,fire at uttarakhand forest,forest fire uttarakhand,