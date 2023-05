videoDetails

The Kerala Story'... IS NOT Hate Story! Kerala HC refuses to stay screening

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

The Kerala Story: The Kerala Story has been released in theaters on May 5 amidst controversies. 'The Kerala Story' has been embroiled in a lot of controversies even before its release. There is a lot of controversy in the state of Kerala regarding the film and many political parties have opposed the release of the film.