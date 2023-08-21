trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651891
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The whole world is now looking towards India's Chandrayaan-3 with hopeful eyes. Two days later, Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. And India will become the first country in the world to do so. Chandrayaan-3 is completely fit, is circling the moon and is also sending new pictures from there.
Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power
Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
Baat pate ki: Pakistani Seema Haider's devotion to Shiva on Nagpanchami, worshiped God with husband and children
Baat pate ki: Pakistani Seema Haider's devotion to Shiva on Nagpanchami, worshiped God with husband and children
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3

