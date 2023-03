videoDetails

The people of India will answer Arvind Kejriwal, says Sambit Patra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

The Chief Minister of Delhi had fiercely targeted PM Modi from the Delhi Assembly. After which now a press conference has been held on behalf of BJP. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that there is a competition between AAP and Congress on corruption.