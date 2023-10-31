trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682286
The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kevadiya today on the second day of his Gujarat tour. PM Modi reached the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel and offered water to him.
