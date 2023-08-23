trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652437
The rule of ambulance first is not applicable to Nitish Kumar? When the ambulance was stopped for CM's convoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
In Sasaram, the police stopped the ambulance itself to pass the convoy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While the ambulance was taking a seriously ill woman to the hospital. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is on Samadhan Yatra these days... During this he is visiting different districts of Bihar, holding review meetings with officials and taking stock of government works...
