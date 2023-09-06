trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658888
The sting of Hindutva in G20!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
There is not much time left in organizing the G-20 summit. From 8 to 10 September, the heads of state of about 40 countries will gather in the capital. Tableau of Hindutva will be seen in G20. In fact, an exhibition of Khadi village industry will also be organized at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam, where Modi jackets, sarees from different states of India, Khadi ties and all the products giving a glimpse of Indian culture will be available for sale. Special arrangements have been made.
