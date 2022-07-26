NewsVideos

The story of Kargil war-hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) | Zee English News

Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that commemorates India's momentous victory over Pakistan on July 26, 1999. This day will never be fully marked without remembering Captain Vikram Batra, who gave his life for the country and helped India take control of the eighty-degree steep and 17,000-foot-high Point 4875 during the Kargil War.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that commemorates India's momentous victory over Pakistan on July 26, 1999. This day will never be fully marked without remembering Captain Vikram Batra, who gave his life for the country and helped India take control of the eighty-degree steep and 17,000-foot-high Point 4875 during the Kargil War.

All Videos

In conversation with Zee News, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls Congress's Satyagraha as hypocrisu=y
25:37
In conversation with Zee News, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls Congress's Satyagraha as hypocrisu=y
ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi to continue tomorrow
0:41
ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi to continue tomorrow
Punjab Police arrests 2 close associates of Goldy Brar from Haryana's Pathrala
2:54
Punjab Police arrests 2 close associates of Goldy Brar from Haryana's Pathrala
These lifestyle choices can make you age faster | Zee English News
These lifestyle choices can make you age faster | Zee English News
Monkeypox is spreading but not as fast as Covid-19, know why | Zee News English | Alerts
Monkeypox is spreading but not as fast as Covid-19, know why | Zee News English | Alerts

Trending Videos

25:37
In conversation with Zee News, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls Congress's Satyagraha as hypocrisu=y
0:41
ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi to continue tomorrow
2:54
Punjab Police arrests 2 close associates of Goldy Brar from Haryana's Pathrala
These lifestyle choices can make you age faster | Zee English News
Monkeypox is spreading but not as fast as Covid-19, know why | Zee News English | Alerts