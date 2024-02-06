trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718133
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'The Tortured Poets Department' Taylor Swift Announces New Album, After Making History At Grammys

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us
The unstoppable Taylor Swift announced a new album, just hours after she made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4). Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the award-winning musician posted in the early hours of Monday that she has a new record planned for release on April 19.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India to be 3rd largest economy in 'third' term, says PM Modi
Play Icon24:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India to be 3rd largest economy in 'third' term, says PM Modi
Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
Play Icon8:57
Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
Play Icon21:5
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Play Icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Play Icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India to be 3rd largest economy in 'third' term, says PM Modi
play icon24:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India to be 3rd largest economy in 'third' term, says PM Modi
Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
play icon8:57
Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
play icon21:5
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
play icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
play icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024