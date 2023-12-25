trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702714
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Their job is to bring down the morale of the army', says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Search operation has been intensified with the help of drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs. Today is the sixth day of the search operation. The army has surrounded the terrorists in Rajouri. Meanwhile, politics on this matter has also intensified.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Massive 30-Foot Python Coiled Around a Bike in a Dangerous Video
Play Icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive 30-Foot Python Coiled Around a Bike in a Dangerous Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Daring Stunt: Car Opens Both Doors, Second Person Hangs People Stunned Watching Dangerous Stunt Video
Play Icon0:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Daring Stunt: Car Opens Both Doors, Second Person Hangs People Stunned Watching Dangerous Stunt Video
Anju makes huge remark over Pakistan visits
Play Icon7:47
Anju makes huge remark over Pakistan visits
Anju Exclusive Interview: 'Burqa covers completely...', says Anju
Play Icon8:20
Anju Exclusive Interview: 'Burqa covers completely...', says Anju
Dua Lipa Snapped at Rajasthan Airport, Fans Snap Up Selfies
Play Icon0:14
Dua Lipa Snapped at Rajasthan Airport, Fans Snap Up Selfies

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Massive 30-Foot Python Coiled Around a Bike in a Dangerous Video
play icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Massive 30-Foot Python Coiled Around a Bike in a Dangerous Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Daring Stunt: Car Opens Both Doors, Second Person Hangs People Stunned Watching Dangerous Stunt Video
play icon0:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Daring Stunt: Car Opens Both Doors, Second Person Hangs People Stunned Watching Dangerous Stunt Video
Anju makes huge remark over Pakistan visits
play icon7:47
Anju makes huge remark over Pakistan visits
Anju Exclusive Interview: 'Burqa covers completely...', says Anju
play icon8:20
Anju Exclusive Interview: 'Burqa covers completely...', says Anju
Dua Lipa Snapped at Rajasthan Airport, Fans Snap Up Selfies
play icon0:14
Dua Lipa Snapped at Rajasthan Airport, Fans Snap Up Selfies
Rajnath Singh Speech,rajnath singh rajaouri,chandan kumar commando,rajouri attack news,Zee News,Breaking News,rajouri encounter updates,Rajouri Encounter live update,rajouri terror attack,zee news hd,hindi news live,Rajouri Encounter Live updates,Rajouri encounter,Rajouri encounter,rajouri encounter news,Kashmir encounter,Encounter,Anantnag encounter,encounter in rajouri,encounter in jammu and kashmir,PAFF,Taal thok ke,shehzad poonawalla on congress,