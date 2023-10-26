trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680180
There Can Be No Policy To Reduce Delhi's Pollution Unless The Sources Are Known", Delhi PWD Minister Atishi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi addressed a press conference alongside Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 24. Atishi spoke about Delhi's low AQI and the problem of air pollution in the city.
