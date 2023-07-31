trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642509
'There is a lot of nervousness in BJP'... Lalu Yadav roared before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
In a program in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked the BJP and said that the parties following the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar are coming together, so the BJP is bound to be wiped out. He further said that in the coming time the I.N.D.I.A alliance is going to meet in Maharashtra, where they will finalize the strategy ahead.

Who gave freedom of stone pelting and sword on Muharram? New video surfaced
play icon13:41
Who gave freedom of stone pelting and sword on Muharram? New video surfaced
Amit Shah In Indore: Amit Shah's message to BJP workers, victory is sure!
play icon3:2
Amit Shah In Indore: Amit Shah's message to BJP workers, victory is sure!
Russia-Ukraine War News: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, panic in Russia, ban on air traffic
play icon5:19
Russia-Ukraine War News: Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, panic in Russia, ban on air traffic
Rajasthan Heavy Rain Update: Outcry in Rajasthan due to rain, 5 cities submerged!
play icon4:57
Rajasthan Heavy Rain Update: Outcry in Rajasthan due to rain, 5 cities submerged!
Badhir News: Bloody clash between two groups in Moga, Punjab
play icon6:12
Badhir News: Bloody clash between two groups in Moga, Punjab

