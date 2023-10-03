trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670241
NewsVideos
videoDetails

There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Maharashtra Hospital News: Maharashtra Hospital News: Shocking news has come out from Maharashtra. About 24 patients have died in a hospital in Nanded in 24 hours. Questions are being raised on Shinde government regarding this. Know in this report why such negligence?
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
play icon5:19
Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
play icon3:27
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
play icon3:2
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
play icon12:56
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
play icon3:32
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh

Trending Videos

Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
play icon5:19
Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
play icon3:27
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
play icon3:2
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
play icon12:56
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
play icon3:32
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
Maharashtra Hospital News,maharashtra hospital death,maharashtra hospital jitra,Maharashtra hospital,Nanded,nanded news,nanded news live,nanded hospital news,nanded hospital death,nanded hospital death news today,nanded hospital news in hindi,nanded hospital today news,nanded hospital news live,24 deaths,24 deaths in maharashtra hospital,24 deaths in maharashtra,shinde government news,Eknath Shinde,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Zee News,