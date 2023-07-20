trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638012
There was a fierce battle on Manipur in the Parliament House!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Manipur Viral Video: After the video of two women paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday, tension prevailed in the hilly region of the state. In this video of May 4, it is seen that some people from the other side are parading two women of one community naked. Due to which there is a ruckus in the whole country. Today there was a lot of ruckus in the Parliament regarding this.
Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves
play icon1:48
Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video
play icon5:59
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video
Seema's lie was caught by entering the hotel with a wrong name.
play icon6:20
Seema's lie was caught by entering the hotel with a wrong name.
BJP's Press Conference on Manipur Viral Video
play icon10:53
BJP's Press Conference on Manipur Viral Video
Big relief to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual abuse case
play icon2:11
Big relief to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual abuse case
