|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Have Hindutva and Sanatan re-entered the election battle of 2014? On the 5th day of his southern tour, Prime Minister Modi took Rahul Gandhi's statement about fighting with power to the entire India Alliance. ...In the rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Modi termed the entire India Alliance as anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan...and said that the insult to Hindu religion is not a coincidence, it is being done in a deliberate manner. By mentioning the insult to Hindu religion, the Prime Minister reminded us of the statements of Udayinidhi Stalin, A Raja, Senthil Kumar on Sanatan. Along with this, the controversial statements of opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Jitendra Awhad, Romendu Roy during the inauguration of Ram Temple were also recalled. There was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla and Ajay Shukla in Taal Thok Ke.

