trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651971
NewsVideos
videoDetails

There was a stir after the IED bomb was found! Amarnath pilgrims were on the target of terrorists

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
A major terrorist plot has been foiled in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have defused IED in Nagrota. There has been a stir after IED was found on the highway. However, it is believed that Amarnath pilgrims may be on target of this explosion.
Follow Us

All Videos

Today Astrology: Learn the importance of Mangala Gauri Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:8
Today Astrology: Learn the importance of Mangala Gauri Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:54
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP Big News: PM Modi will go to Africa, ISRO's prediction on Chandrayaan-3?
play icon10:59
TOP Big News: PM Modi will go to Africa, ISRO's prediction on Chandrayaan-3?
PM Modi will leave for South Africa today, meeting with Jinping?
play icon0:47
PM Modi will leave for South Africa today, meeting with Jinping?
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!
play icon1:28
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!

Trending Videos

Today Astrology: Learn the importance of Mangala Gauri Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:8
Today Astrology: Learn the importance of Mangala Gauri Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:54
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP Big News: PM Modi will go to Africa, ISRO's prediction on Chandrayaan-3?
play icon10:59
TOP Big News: PM Modi will go to Africa, ISRO's prediction on Chandrayaan-3?
PM Modi will leave for South Africa today, meeting with Jinping?
play icon0:47
PM Modi will leave for South Africa today, meeting with Jinping?
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!
play icon1:28
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!
jammu kashmir news,Jammu Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir,Nagrota,Jammu and Kashmir news,nagrota jammu kashmir,Jammu & Kashmir,jammu kashmir news today,jammu kashmir encounter,jammu nagrota,Nagrota terror attack,Kashmir news,jammu nagrota encounter,Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Jammu,jammu kashmir news live,Jammu Kashmir video,jammu kashmir ki news,nagrota road jammu,encounter jammu kashmir,jammu kashmir terror attack today,Breaking News,Amarnath Yatra,