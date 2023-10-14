trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675228
NewsVideos
videoDetails

There was tremendous enthusiasm among the fans regarding the India-Pakistan match, see what the fans said about the match.

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
World Cup 2023: Today there is going to be a match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad. There is a different enthusiasm visible among the fans regarding the match. There is still time for the match to start, but the process of spectators reaching the stadium has already started.
Follow Us

All Videos

India vs Pakistan: World cup 2023 Pakistani uncle won hearts by saying this?
play icon2:22
India vs Pakistan: World cup 2023 Pakistani uncle won hearts by saying this?
play icon3:37
"Israel Is An Occupier…" Asgar Ali Karbalai Of Ladakh Congress Expresses His Support For Palestine.
Operation Ajay: 2nd batch of Indians is ready to leave Israel | Israel-Hamas war
play icon3:24
Operation Ajay: 2nd batch of Indians is ready to leave Israel | Israel-Hamas war
The IOC hasn't recognised any boxing governing body: Thomas Bach
play icon1:53
The IOC hasn't recognised any boxing governing body: Thomas Bach
In The Olympics 2028, The IOC Will Introduce Five New Sports, Including 'Cricket'
play icon1:20
In The Olympics 2028, The IOC Will Introduce Five New Sports, Including 'Cricket'

Trending Videos

India vs Pakistan: World cup 2023 Pakistani uncle won hearts by saying this?
play icon2:22
India vs Pakistan: World cup 2023 Pakistani uncle won hearts by saying this?
play icon3:37
"Israel Is An Occupier…" Asgar Ali Karbalai Of Ladakh Congress Expresses His Support For Palestine.
Operation Ajay: 2nd batch of Indians is ready to leave Israel | Israel-Hamas war
play icon3:24
Operation Ajay: 2nd batch of Indians is ready to leave Israel | Israel-Hamas war
The IOC hasn't recognised any boxing governing body: Thomas Bach
play icon1:53
The IOC hasn't recognised any boxing governing body: Thomas Bach
In The Olympics 2028, The IOC Will Introduce Five New Sports, Including 'Cricket'
play icon1:20
In The Olympics 2028, The IOC Will Introduce Five New Sports, Including 'Cricket'
world cup 2023 ind vs pak,World Cup 2023,Ind vs Pak,World Cup,Pakistan vs India,India vs Pakistan,icc cricket world cup india,Cricket World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup,world cup 2023 ind vs pak 2023,ind vs pak match,ind vs pak narendra modi stadium,the cricket show,Zee News,ahemdabad stadium,india vs pakistan match in ahemdabad,where is ind vs pak match,fans reaction on india pakistan match,fans reaction on todays match,todays match latest news,