trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664285
NewsVideos
videoDetails

There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Today very powerful pictures have emerged from the biggest temple of democracy. Photo session of MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is taking place. From today, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the new Parliament building will become Shri Ganesh, after which parliamentary proceedings will start in the new building. Before this, a special program will also be organized in the Central Hall to bid farewell to the old building.
Follow Us

All Videos

Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
play icon1:1
Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
play icon4:53
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
play icon3:14
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
play icon4:34
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
play icon5:51
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?

Trending Videos

Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
play icon1:1
Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
play icon4:53
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
play icon3:14
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
play icon4:34
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
play icon5:51
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
PM Modi,sonia gandhi news,Sonia Gandhi,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,Parliament,Parliament Special Session,new parliament building update,Parliament building,parliament live today,new parliament live,new parliament breaking,Live TV,modi live in parliament,Women Reservation Bill,women reservation in Parliament,women reservation certificate,women reservation,women reservation case,