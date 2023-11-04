trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684245
"There Will Be Point Where No Job Is Needed" Elon Musk To Rishi Sunak On Artificial Intelligence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
The UK recently conducted the world’s first AI Safety Summit, after which UK PM Rishi Sunak decided to interview Elon Musk. The interview focussed on Musk’s views on generative AI and his views on the regulation of the technology.
