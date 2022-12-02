NewsVideos

These are the new rules for ticketless visitors in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar? Zee News English

|Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
Qatar will allow entry for international visitors without tickets from December 2nd when the group stage ends. Check out the video to know more.

Top 50: Shivraj will bring UCC in MP, CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in Mainpuri
Nora Fatehi reached ED office in Delhi.
Big news in Shraddha Murder Case, suspicion of Shraddha's mobile being thrown in Mumbai's drain
Desh Superfast | Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
Watch: Researchers reveal almonds can help cut calories during weight loss journey

