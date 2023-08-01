trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643044
“These dot dot dot parties…” Yogi Adityanath’s no holds barred attack on I.N.D.I.A. alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath mocked Opposition’s alliance. Berating the alliance’s name I.N.D.I.A, CM Yogi called it a “dot, dot, dot party.” As 2024 Lok Sabha polls near, CM Yogi raised questions over alliance’s leadership and their captain.

