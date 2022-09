These sisters are shelling out major fitness goals in Mumbai

One of the coolest sister duo of Bollywood, Neha and Aisha Sharma was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The sister duo gave major fitness goals to fans and they were looking stunning! Watch the video...

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

One of the coolest sister duo of Bollywood, Neha and Aisha Sharma was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The sister duo gave major fitness goals to fans and they were looking stunning! Watch the video...