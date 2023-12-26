trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703072
'They don't have the status to speak against Islam...', says Political analysts in debate

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
In the time before the inauguration of the biggest symbol of Hindu religion i.e. Ram Temple, some Hindus have opened a front on Hindu religion. Swami Prasad Maurya, the master of controversies, has once again opened his mouth and has called Hindu religion not only a fraud but also a business. Swami Prasad also cited the Supreme Court and said that Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life. Let us examine this explanation of Swami today.

