Thick blanket of snow covers Affarwat Peak in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

The top elevations of Gulmarg received new snowfall on October 19, much to the joy of tourists. Affarwat Peak was blanketed in a deep layer of snow. The temperature ranged between 12.0 degrees Celsius and -0.4 degrees Celsius at both the maximum and minimum.