Third batch of Indians stranded in Sudan reaches Saudi Arabia's Jeddah in Operation Kaveri.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

The war to bring Indians safely to India in Sudan is going on continuously. The third batch of Indians stranded in Sudan in Operation Kaveri has reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 534 Indians have been brought safely so far.