Third day of Tamil Nadu tour, Modi reached Arichal Munai Point

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Today is the third day of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu tour. PM Modi reached Arichal Munai Point and offered flowers of more than 7 colors. He also offered lotus flowers to the sea god. PM Modi looked at the deep deep ocean through binoculars. PM Modi meditated there with closed eyes and offered Arghya.

