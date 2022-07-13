NewsVideos

This Chinese ice cream doesn't melt even under fire

A luxury Chinese ice cream company "Hermès of ice cream" has become embroiled in a controversy over its recent product. This ice cream that doesn't melt even when heated, amazed the customers and they are now questioning the ingredients with which it was made.

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
