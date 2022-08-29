NewsVideos

This company is hacking anyone's phone by taking money, there is a lot of ruckus

A spyware company has brought such an offer, which has created a lot of ruckus. She is claiming to hack any phone by taking money. The tweet has gone viral. Well-known spyware company Intellexa is now competing with NSO Group Pegasus Developers. About 64 crores is providing services to hack Android and iOS devices by taking iOS and latest Android 12 update.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:28 PM IST


