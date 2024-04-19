Advertisement
This How Two Japanese Women Reacted After Wearing Indian Kurta For First Time

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Follow along on Instagram as two Japanese women try on Indian kurtas for the very first time! Their genuine reactions and newfound appreciation for this traditional attire are sure to brighten your day. Don't miss this delightful cultural exchange captured in snapshots on their Instagram journey.

