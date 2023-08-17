trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650015
This is how Chandrayaan's landing on the moon will happen, ISRO's biggest UPDATE!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Now 6 days are left to land on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is yet to be brought into a 100-km circular orbit... Once the distance between Chandrayaan-3 and the Moon's surface is less, then the last phase of the landing will begin... In which Chandrayaan-3 will land on the Moon on August 23. Will land on the southern surface

