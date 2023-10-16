trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676242
This is how Gaza was destroyed in the war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The people of Gaza are living in very difficult conditions, living in fear of Israeli ground attack. The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on for the last 10 days. Gaza city has been completely destroyed after the Israeli attack.
