trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669795
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
PM Modi Reaches Chittorgarh: PM Modi has reached Chittorgarh in Rajasthan today. First he visited Sanwaliya Seth temple. After which PM Modi addressed a public meeting. During this, PM Modi has strongly attacked the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:58
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "Crushing Free Speech"
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
play icon2:33
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
play icon3:11
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
play icon11:3
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria

Trending Videos

Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:58
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "Crushing Free Speech"
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
play icon2:33
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
play icon3:11
Foot march on opposition in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, what is the matter?
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
play icon11:3
6 people murdered in old enmity over land dispute in Deoria
pm mod reaches chittorgarh,PM Modi In Chittorgarh,Modi,modi in chittorgarh,modi in chittorgarh live,modi at sanwariya temple,sanwariya seth temple,sanwariya seth temple pm modi,modi sanwariya,modi sanwariya seth temple,modi in chittorgarh temple,चित्तौड़गढ़ पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री,pm in chittorgarh,election 2023,Lok Sabha Election 2023,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,trending news,Latest News,today news,breaking,Trending,latest,Zee Hindi,modi breaking,