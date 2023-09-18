trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663914
'This is the same Parliament where Bhagat Singh had shaken the British by firing a bomb.'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a grand start on the special session. PM Modi has praised the contribution of everyone including the employees working in the House. Whereas PM Modi has praised the contribution of Bhagat Singh, Pandit Nehru, Atal Bihari and Ambedkar ji.
Shafiqur Rahman Burke, who is in controversies, praised, everyone kept watching
Shafiqur Rahman Burke, who is in controversies, praised, everyone kept watching
PM Modi: Strike on Modi's opponents before the special session!
PM Modi: Strike on Modi's opponents before the special session!
Modi's thanks to journalists... 'used to convey inside information', laughter
Modi's thanks to journalists... 'used to convey inside information', laughter
PM Modi Parliament Special Session: What did Modi say on Chandrayaan as soon as he came to Parliament?
PM Modi Parliament Special Session: What did Modi say on Chandrayaan as soon as he came to Parliament?
PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech LIVE: 'Everyone's contribution...this House has been built by foreign rulers'
PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech LIVE: 'Everyone's contribution...this House has been built by foreign rulers'

