NewsVideos
videoDetails

This is the story of Avinash Singh, from tennis bowl player to being sold to RCB

|Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction saw a lot of big money spent on England cricketers as Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. The most heartwarming story from this year’s auction came from Jammu & Kashmir as pacer Avinash Singh earned an IPL contract, just 10 months after he started bowling with a leather ball. The 24-year-old has a bowling action similar to that of Umran Malik , who recently made his debut for India.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Entry of Love Jihad in Tunisha Sharma Case!
1H5:9
Taal Thok Ke: Entry of Love Jihad in Tunisha Sharma Case!
Deshhit: After China, there is a danger of Covid-19 explosion in Pakistan
35:29
Deshhit: After China, there is a danger of Covid-19 explosion in Pakistan
PM Modi participates in 'Veer Bal Diwas' says Guru Gobind Ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb
PM Modi participates in 'Veer Bal Diwas' says Guru Gobind Ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb
Sheezan Khan opens up about his relation with Tunisha, says was stressed with Shraddha Walker murder
Sheezan Khan opens up about his relation with Tunisha, says was stressed with Shraddha Walker murder
Big update in Tunisha Sharma Case!
9:47
Big update in Tunisha Sharma Case!

Trending Videos

1H5:9
Taal Thok Ke: Entry of Love Jihad in Tunisha Sharma Case!
35:29
Deshhit: After China, there is a danger of Covid-19 explosion in Pakistan
PM Modi participates in 'Veer Bal Diwas' says Guru Gobind Ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb
Sheezan Khan opens up about his relation with Tunisha, says was stressed with Shraddha Walker murder
9:47
Big update in Tunisha Sharma Case!
sports videos,