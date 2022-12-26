videoDetails

This is the story of Avinash Singh, from tennis bowl player to being sold to RCB

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:13 PM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction saw a lot of big money spent on England cricketers as Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. The most heartwarming story from this year’s auction came from Jammu & Kashmir as pacer Avinash Singh earned an IPL contract, just 10 months after he started bowling with a leather ball. The 24-year-old has a bowling action similar to that of Umran Malik , who recently made his debut for India.