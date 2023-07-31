trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642965
This Japanese man spent 12 lakh rupees to become a dog!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Japanese person 'Toko' is living his life as a dog. To pursue this strange hobby, he spent Rs 12 lakh on a dog dress last year. The company took 40 days to make her dress. Tokyo: A Japanese man known as 'Toko' on Twitter is living as a dog.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'The whole country had seen the sensitivity of the PM on the Nirbhaya incident'
play icon8:19
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'The whole country had seen the sensitivity of the PM on the Nirbhaya incident'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson got angry on BJP MPs
play icon7:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson got angry on BJP MPs
DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus... the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?
play icon11:57
DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus... the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?
Who Was Daredevil Remi Lucidi? French Climber Who Passed Away After Falling From Hong Kong Tower
play icon1:21
Who Was Daredevil Remi Lucidi? French Climber Who Passed Away After Falling From Hong Kong Tower
DNA: Mystery of South Pole... Chandrayaan-3 will search
play icon5:4
DNA: Mystery of South Pole... Chandrayaan-3 will search

