This village celebrates Independence after 77 years

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
77th Independence Day: The tricolor has been hoisted in an area of ​​the country where the tricolor has been hoisted for the first time after independence. That is, after 77 years of independence, the tricolor has been hoisted there. This place is not anywhere else but in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected district Dantewada.

