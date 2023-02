videoDetails

Threat call received to 'Blow Up Ram Janmabhoomi' complex in Ayodhya: UP Police

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi is confronting a new threat. A phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was received by a local living in Ramkot area of Ayodhya. As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed in the district.