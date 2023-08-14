trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648975
Threatening calls to AIMIM President after speech on no-confidence motion!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is receiving threat calls. These calls are coming after giving speech on no-confidence motion. Along with this, reports of vandalism have also been received at his Delhi residence.

