NewsVideos
videoDetails

Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Manipur Violence: Another incident of violence has come to light in Manipur. Two armed miscreants opened fire during an operation to stop the violence.

All Videos

Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
play icon9:31
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
play icon0:48
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
play icon0:35
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:32
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
play icon9:31
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
play icon0:48
Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
play icon0:35
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:32
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport
Manipur violence,manipur violence news,Violence in Manipur,manipur violence reason,manipur violence update,manipur violence explained,manipur violence today,manipur violence latest update,Manipur,manipur violence video,manipur violence news today,manipur violence latest news,Manipur news,manipur violence top news,manipur violence latest report,amit shah on manipur violence,manipur violence kuki,manipur cm biren singh on violence,manipur violence meitei,